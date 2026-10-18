Dubai court orders woman to repay AED 2.298 million obtained through fraud and deception
A final criminal judgment established that the defendant misappropriated money transferred to her to purchase and register a residential unit for the plaintiff
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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The court concluded that the defendant had misappropriated AED 2.298 million and had provided no evidence showing that she had repaid the money or otherwise discharged the debt.
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