Home UAE Dubai court orders woman to repay AED 2.298 million obtained through fraud and deception

Dubai court orders woman to repay AED 2.298 million obtained through fraud and deception

A final criminal judgment established that the defendant misappropriated money transferred to her to purchase and register a residential unit for the plaintiff

By Mohammed Fouda Published: 18 October 2026, 09:38 (UAE) 3 min read Share