Dubai court: Seller of Dh35 million licence plate loses Dh25 million claim - no written proof of the full price
The seller transferred ownership before receiving full payment, relying on a verbal agreement. The Dubai Civil Court ruled there was no written evidence of the Dh25 million balance, and witnesses cannot substitute for written proof above Dh50,000
By Mohammed Fouda4 min read
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The plaintiff stated that the agreement was to sell the license plate for Dh35 million, and in light of the mutual trust between them, he agreed that the buyer would pay only Dh10 million by cheque. File photograph
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