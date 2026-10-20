Home UAE Dubai court: Seller of Dh35 million licence plate loses Dh25 million claim - no written proof of the full price

Dubai court: Seller of Dh35 million licence plate loses Dh25 million claim - no written proof of the full price

The seller transferred ownership before receiving full payment, relying on a verbal agreement. The Dubai Civil Court ruled there was no written evidence of the Dh25 million balance, and witnesses cannot substitute for written proof above Dh50,000

By Mohammed Fouda Published: 20 October 2026, 05:21 (UAE) 4 min read Share