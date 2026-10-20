Dubai Humanitarian strengthens global emergency preparedness and response
Board reviews strategic priorities as Dubai Humanitarian expands its role as the world’s largest humanitarian hubEmirates247
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The Board of Directors of Dubai Humanitarian Authority convened under the chairmanship of His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, to review the Authority’s latest developments, projects and strategic priorities, as well as its growing role in strengthening global humanitarian preparedness and enhancing the efficiency of emergency response.
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