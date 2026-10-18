Dubai Municipality completes 107 projects worth AED 1.6 billion in 2026 to enhance public spaces and quality of life
Public Facilities Agency projects span beaches, parks, neighbourhood enhancements, landscaping and community facilities, while creating more than 100 investment opportunitiesEmirates247
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Delivered through its Public Facilities Agency, the projects reflect the Municipality’s commitment to expanding the city’s public destinations and enhancing everyday experiences for residents and visitors.
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