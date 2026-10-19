Dubai Opera marks 10 years with plans to expand performances and regional voices

President Lara Ewing outlines the vision for Dubai Opera’s next decade, with a focus on audience-led growth, cultural diversity and a broader programme of performances.

Over the course of 10 years, the cultural venue has established itself as one of Dubai’s most prominent landmarks, benefiting from a city that continues to grow and reinvent itself. As Dubai Opera enters a new decade, it is looking to expand its presence and influence, building on the legacy of its first 10 years and its ambitions for the future to create cultural experiences that reflect the spirit of Dubai and its global diversity. File picture used for illustrative purpose.