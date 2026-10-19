Expo City Dubai and Disney+ team up for Winter City festive experience from 11 December
The fifth edition of Winter City will feature themed experiences inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and more, alongside returning festive attractions at Al Wasl DomeWAM
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Under the theme ‘Once upon a holiday…’, the event will bring beloved stories and characters to life beyond the screen in a richly themed experience for families and visitors from across the UAE and beyond.
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