flydubai extends flight cancellations to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until October 24
The airline says the current situation may result in further changes to its scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia
By Luay Abdullah1 min read
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A flydubai spokesperson said: "Given the current situation, we anticipate some changes to our scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia. Flydubai flights to several destinations in the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Dammam, and Abha, have been cancelled until October 24."
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