Home UAE flydubai extends flight cancellations to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until October 24

flydubai extends flight cancellations to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until October 24

The airline says the current situation may result in further changes to its scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia

By Luay Abdullah Published: 19 October 2026, 13:05 (UAE) 1 min read Share