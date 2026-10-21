UAE FTA launches world’s first-of-its-kind AI-powered digital platform for tourist tax refunds
The new smart platform offers the world’s fastest tax refund experience for tourists through fully digital, 100% paperless proceduresWAM
6 min read
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The launch forms part of the FTA’s strategy to expand the adoption of AI technologies, continuously enhance the efficiency of its operational systems and advance its initiatives under the Digital Zero Bureaucracy Programme. Photo credit: Government of Dubai Media Office
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