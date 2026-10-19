Home UAE Is someone calling your elderly parent pretending to be you? UAE experts explain the AI voice scam targeting seniors

Is someone calling your elderly parent pretending to be you? UAE experts explain the AI voice scam targeting seniors

Short audio recordings are enough for AI to replicate a family member’s voice. Experts advise agreeing on a secret ‘golden word’ with elderly relatives to verify identity before any money is transferred

By Ahmed Abed Published: 19 October 2026, 22:47 (UAE) 8 min read Share