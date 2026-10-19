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    Is someone calling your elderly parent pretending to be you? UAE experts explain the AI voice scam targeting seniors

    Short audio recordings are enough for AI to replicate a family member’s voice. Experts advise agreeing on a secret ‘golden word’ with elderly relatives to verify identity before any money is transferred

    By Ahmed Abed8 min read
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    The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the elderly are among the most targeted groups by cyber fraudsters, who exploit their trust in official authorities and their eagerness to help their family members. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image

    The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the elderly are among the most targeted groups by cyber fraudsters, who exploit their trust in official authorities and their eagerness to help their family members. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image

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