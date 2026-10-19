Home UAE Man ordered to pay woman Dh1.09 million after marriage promise leads to loan dispute

Man ordered to pay woman Dh1.09 million after marriage promise leads to loan dispute

WhatsApp messages and bank records helped establish his financial obligations after she took out two loans and transferred money during their relationship

By Sumaya Al-Hammadi Published: 19 October 2026, 12:06 (UAE) 5 min read Share