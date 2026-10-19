Man ordered to pay woman Dh1.09 million after marriage promise leads to loan dispute
WhatsApp messages and bank records helped establish his financial obligations after she took out two loans and transferred money during their relationship
By Sumaya Al-Hammadi5 min read
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The Court of Appeal upheld the judgment, finding it sound in its application of the law, reasoning and justification, and rejected the man’s appeal. File picture used for illustrative purpose.
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