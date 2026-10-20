Home UAE Pink October 2026: 5 breast cancer myths UAE women still believe, and what a doctor wants you to know

Pink October 2026: 5 breast cancer myths UAE women still believe, and what a doctor wants you to know

From mammogram radiation fears to the belief that only older women or those with family history are at risk, Dr Dana Haddad sets the record straight on early detection

By Amira Al-Khatib Published: 20 October 2026, 21:37 (UAE) 2 min read Share