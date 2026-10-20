Pink October 2026: 5 breast cancer myths UAE women still believe, and what a doctor wants you to know
From mammogram radiation fears to the belief that only older women or those with family history are at risk, Dr Dana Haddad sets the record straight on early detection
By Amira Al-Khatib2 min read
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Breast cancer can affect women at any age after puberty, but incidence rates increase with age. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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