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    Pink October 2026: 5 breast cancer myths UAE women still believe, and what a doctor wants you to know

    From mammogram radiation fears to the belief that only older women or those with family history are at risk, Dr Dana Haddad sets the record straight on early detection

    By Amira Al-Khatib2 min read
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    Breast cancer can affect women at any age after puberty, but incidence rates increase with age. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

    Breast cancer can affect women at any age after puberty, but incidence rates increase with age. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

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