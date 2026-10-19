Sheikh Mohammed to 'sons of the Gulf': We cannot be united by history and divided by media
In a message from his book ‘The Letters’, the UAE Vice President calls for greater Gulf cooperation, unity and understanding, while respecting the distinct identities of each nationEmirates247
4 min read
Share
In a message from his book The Letters, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflected on the Gulf’s remarkable transformation and the importance of strengthening cooperation while preserving each nation’s distinct identity.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: