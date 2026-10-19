Home UAE Sheikh Mohammed to 'sons of the Gulf': We cannot be united by history and divided by media

Sheikh Mohammed to 'sons of the Gulf': We cannot be united by history and divided by media

In a message from his book ‘The Letters’, the UAE Vice President calls for greater Gulf cooperation, unity and understanding, while respecting the distinct identities of each nation

Emirates247

Published: 19 October 2026, 12:32 (UAE) 4 min read Share