Six red flags that a UAE domestic worker ad on social media is a scam, and the legal consequences for fraudsters

Personal bank accounts, upfront fees, unverifiable trade names and urgent payment pressure are among the signs MOHRE and legal experts say should stop families from transferring money

The lure of low prices and the desire to save, as well as the urgent need for domestic help, are two of the reasons why people tend to fall into the trap of a scam. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image