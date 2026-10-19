UAE and French Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments
During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Macron reaffirmed their continued commitment to supporting UAE-France cooperation in vital sectorsWAM
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His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R), meets with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of France (L), during an official visit reception. Picture credit: WAM
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