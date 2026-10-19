Home UAE UAE and French Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments

UAE and French Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Macron reaffirmed their continued commitment to supporting UAE-France cooperation in vital sectors

WAM

Published: 19 October 2026, 20:05 (UAE) Updated: 19 October 2026, 23:03 (UAE) 2 min read Share