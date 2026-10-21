UAE blocked 750,000 cyberattack attempts, energy and education sectors were the top targets
The UAE Cyber Security Council confirmed that AI-powered attacks, phishing, denial-of-service and remote code execution attempts were among the threats detected and countered by the national cybersecurity systemWAM
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The Council stressed that the UAE continues to develop its national capabilities in the field of cybersecurity by employing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence. File photograph
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