Home UAE UAE blocked 750,000 cyberattack attempts, energy and education sectors were the top targets

UAE blocked 750,000 cyberattack attempts, energy and education sectors were the top targets

The UAE Cyber Security Council confirmed that AI-powered attacks, phishing, denial-of-service and remote code execution attempts were among the threats detected and countered by the national cybersecurity system

WAM

Published: 21 October 2026, 06:10 (UAE) 2 min read Share