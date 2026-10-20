UAE and French Presidents witness exchange of Strategic Defence Partnership Framework
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and French President Emmanuel Macron witness the exchange of a Strategic Defence Partnership Framework and defence industry implementing agreement in Abu DhabiWAM
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan bids farewell to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of France, after an official reception in Abu Dhabi. (WAM) ( Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---
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