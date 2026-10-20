Home UAE UAE and French Presidents witness exchange of Strategic Defence Partnership Framework

UAE and French Presidents witness exchange of Strategic Defence Partnership Framework

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and French President Emmanuel Macron witness the exchange of a Strategic Defence Partnership Framework and defence industry implementing agreement in Abu Dhabi

WAM

Published: 20 October 2026, 12:41 (UAE) Updated: 20 October 2026, 12:56 (UAE) 1 min read Share