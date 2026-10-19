Home UAE UAE National Day 2026 travel packages: Yerevan from Dh2,100, Istanbul from Dh4,000 and Kenya from Dh7,000

UAE National Day 2026 travel packages: Yerevan from Dh2,100, Istanbul from Dh4,000 and Kenya from Dh7,000

December 2-3 falls on a Wednesday and Thursday, giving UAE residents a potential five-day break. Travel agencies say book now as prices are already rising and lower fare categories are filling up

By Azad Aishu Published: 19 October 2026, 22:29 (UAE) 6 min read Share