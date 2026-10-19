UAE National Day 2026 travel packages: Yerevan from Dh2,100, Istanbul from Dh4,000 and Kenya from Dh7,000
December 2-3 falls on a Wednesday and Thursday, giving UAE residents a potential five-day break. Travel agencies say book now as prices are already rising and lower fare categories are filling up
Al-Awadhi stressed the importance of travellers checking the details of packages before completing the booking, to ensure the services included in the price, travel and return dates, and the conditions for modification, cancellation and refunds. Picture credit: Supplied