Home UAE UAE PIRLS 2026: International reading tests begin today as schools return from mid-term break

UAE PIRLS 2026: International reading tests begin today as schools return from mid-term break

The five-yearly reading assessment begins today for selected fourth-grade students in UAE government and private schools, running to November 12. School circulars are asking parents to build daily reading habits at home

By Mohammed Ibrahim Published: 19 October 2026, 23:13 (UAE) Updated: 20 October 2026, 03:21 (UAE) 5 min read Share