UAE PIRLS 2026: International reading tests begin today as schools return from mid-term break
The five-yearly reading assessment begins today for selected fourth-grade students in UAE government and private schools, running to November 12. School circulars are asking parents to build daily reading habits at home
School circulars are urging parents to encourage their children to read daily, with a focus on understanding texts, extracting information, building conclusions, interpreting ideas and linking the parts of the content read. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash