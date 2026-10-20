Home UAE UAE President receives delegation participating in Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

UAE President receives delegation participating in Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that health is a top priority for the UAE, as it is directly linked to people, who represent the nation’s greatest asset

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Published: 20 October 2026, 22:09 (UAE) 1 min read Share