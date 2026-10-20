UAE President receives delegation participating in Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that health is a top priority for the UAE, as it is directly linked to people, who represent the nation’s greatest assetWAM
1 min read
Share
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (L), speaks with Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 delegation during a reception. Picture credit: WAM
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: