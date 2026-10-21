UAE rainy season is here: Daily rain forecast for five days as low-pressure system changes the weather pattern
Rain is expected in Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi today, with convective clouds extending westward by afternoon. Overnight fog in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and dust gusts to 50km/h also forecastSanya Nayeem
2 min read
Share
Convective clouds, which increase the possibility of rain, are becoming a regular feature in the UAE over the next few days. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: