Home UAE UAE rainy season is here: Daily rain forecast for five days as low-pressure system changes the weather pattern

UAE rainy season is here: Daily rain forecast for five days as low-pressure system changes the weather pattern

Rain is expected in Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi today, with convective clouds extending westward by afternoon. Overnight fog in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and dust gusts to 50km/h also forecast

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 21 October 2026, 06:14 (UAE) 2 min read Share