Home UAE UAE temperatures and rainfall expected to be above average from November 2026 to March 2027

UAE temperatures and rainfall expected to be above average from November 2026 to March 2027

National Center of Meteorology says there is a 96% probability of El Niño continuing, with the potential for strong weather conditions towards the end of the period

By Ahmed Abed Published: 18 October 2026, 16:49 (UAE) Updated: 18 October 2026, 17:15 (UAE) 2 min read Share