UAE temperatures and rainfall expected to be above average from November 2026 to March 2027
National Center of Meteorology says there is a 96% probability of El Niño continuing, with the potential for strong weather conditions towards the end of the period
By Ahmed Abed2 min read
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In its seasonal forecast report on the effects of El Niño and La Niña, the NCM said current climate indicators in the Pacific Ocean point to significant El Niño activity continuing until February, with its effects expected to extend to the UAE until April 2027. File picture used for illustrative purpose.
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