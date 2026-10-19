    Emirates 24|7
    Monday, October 19, 2026 | 12:10 PM (Dubai)
    UAE Guide
    UAE Labour Law: 10 violations that can get you dismissed without noticeGlobal Village by bus: Four RTA routes, stops, timings and Dh12 faresUAE unused annual leave 2026: Can you cash it out, carry it forward or lose it?How to file a domestic worker absconding report in the UAE: MOHRE and GDRFA steps explained7 cybersecurity tips from Dubai Police to protect yourself online, and how to report if something goes wrongDubai Police uncovers fake driving licence scheme exploiting international exchange agreementsWant to change your car’s colour in Dubai? You need this permit first – here’s how to apply for Dh120Dubai Police Cyber Guardian challenge: Find 10 hidden threats on eCrime Hub and win from Friday to SundayFired while on leave? These are your rights as per the UAE Labour LawDubai truck movement restrictions: Full list of roads, ban timings and exemptionsUAE Golden Visa nomination letter: What it is, who needs one and how to apply via the ICPAbu Dhabi MAWAQiF parking guide 2026: Zones, fees, permits and payment methods explainedHow to apply for a UAE Golden Visa in 2026: Step-by-step guide, documents, fees and processing timesUAE job offer: How long do you have to enter the country after your work permit is issued?12 different types of UAE work permits: All you need to knowUAE home internet and landline connection: How to apply, documents required and costsDubai patient transfer service: Book a non-emergency ambulance via DubaiNow - fees, eligibility and stepsDubai bikers Piston Kings turn grief into compassion: A special ride for Maya to help rescued dogsUAE Blue Content Creators Programme 2026: How to apply, who can join and what you’ll learnUAE Golden Visa eligibility: Check if you qualify in minutes using the ICP’s free online tool
    UAE

    UAE weather forecast: El Niño is here, and it means above-average rain from November through March

    The NCM seasonal forecast confirms El Niño warming has intensified, with rain already falling in Fujairah and Al Ain today and fog expected overnight in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

    Sanya Nayeem
    2 min read
    Share
    Temperatures and precipitation in the UAE are expected to be near to above average, from November 2026 to March 2027, because of the impact of El Niño. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

    Temperatures and precipitation in the UAE are expected to be near to above average, from November 2026 to March 2027, because of the impact of El Niño. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

    Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
    Text Size:
    Google NewsFollow us on Google News
    Read Also

    Man ordered to pay woman Dh1.09 million after marriage promise leads to loan dispute

    Car finance or lease-to-own? Etihad Credit Bureau clarifies the difference