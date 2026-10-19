UAE weather forecast: El Niño is here, and it means above-average rain from November through March
The NCM seasonal forecast confirms El Niño warming has intensified, with rain already falling in Fujairah and Al Ain today and fog expected overnight in Dubai and Abu DhabiSanya Nayeem
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Temperatures and precipitation in the UAE are expected to be near to above average, from November 2026 to March 2027, because of the impact of El Niño. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.
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