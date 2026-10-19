Home UAE UAE weather forecast: El Niño is here, and it means above-average rain from November through March

UAE weather forecast: El Niño is here, and it means above-average rain from November through March

The NCM seasonal forecast confirms El Niño warming has intensified, with rain already falling in Fujairah and Al Ain today and fog expected overnight in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 19 October 2026, 05:41 (UAE) 2 min read Share