UAE

NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy conditions, with fog or mist possible in some coastal areas

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy weather for Monday, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, bringing rain.

Conditions will be humid at night and on Tuesday morning in some coastal areas, with a possibility of fog or mist forming.

The NCM said winds would be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with clouds and causing blowing dust. Winds will blow from southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be slight. The first high tide will be at 16:44 and the second low tide at 02:01.

Waves in the Sea of Oman will also be slight. The first high tide will be at 14:18 and the second at 05:42. The first low tide will be at 10:15 and the second at 21:43.