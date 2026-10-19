Home UAE Zayed bin Mohamed appoints Marwah Fadel as first Director-General of Community-Managed Virtual Authority

Zayed bin Mohamed appoints Marwah Fadel as first Director-General of Community-Managed Virtual Authority

The new authority under the Presidential Court is based on community participation and the periodic appointment of people with relevant skills to executive management responsibilities

WAM

Published: 19 October 2026, 14:08 (UAE) Updated: 19 October 2026, 14:29 (UAE) 2 min read Share