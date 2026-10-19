Zayed bin Mohamed appoints Marwah Fadel as first Director-General of Community-Managed Virtual Authority
The new authority under the Presidential Court is based on community participation and the periodic appointment of people with relevant skills to executive management responsibilitiesWAM
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Marwah Fadel, Director of Communications and Public Relations at Emirates Foundation, has multidisciplinary experience in media and strategic communications gained through her career in the Abu Dhabi Government, private sector and federal government. WAM
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