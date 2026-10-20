Anti-terror police probe on as Australian lawmaker loses leg after car attack
Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines loses a leg after being deliberately rammed twice by a car in Wangaratta, with a suspect arrested and anti-terror police probing motive amid rising political threatsReuters
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Tributes and flowers lie outside the electoral office of independent Australian lawmaker Helen Haines, who was deliberately struck by a car outside her office on Monday, in Wangaratta, Australia, October 20, 2026. (Reuters)
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