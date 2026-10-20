Home World Anti-terror police probe on as Australian lawmaker loses leg after car attack

Anti-terror police probe on as Australian lawmaker loses leg after car attack

Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines loses a leg after being deliberately rammed twice by a car in Wangaratta, with a suspect arrested and anti-terror police probing motive amid rising political threats

Reuters

Published: 20 October 2026, 10:27 (UAE) 3 min read Share