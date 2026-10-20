Declared dead on India’s voter rolls: Millions struck off in revision as Indian voters fight to get back on electoral rolls
Indian voters protest after 130 million names are cut from electoral rolls in a revision, with many wrongly marked dead or shifted and forced into a bureaucratic fight to restore voting rights and welfare accessReuters
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File photo: Supporters of the opposition parties march to the Supreme Court in protest against a controversial revision of voter lists that has sparked days of unrest, in New Delhi, India, October 12, 2026. (Reuters)
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