Home World Declared dead on India’s voter rolls: Millions struck off in revision as Indian voters fight to get back on electoral rolls

Declared dead on India’s voter rolls: Millions struck off in revision as Indian voters fight to get back on electoral rolls

Indian voters protest after 130 million names are cut from electoral rolls in a revision, with many wrongly marked dead or shifted and forced into a bureaucratic fight to restore voting rights and welfare access

Reuters

Published: 20 October 2026, 08:57 (UAE) 3 min read Share