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Japan launches mission to bring samples from Mars moon

Japan launches JAXA’s Martian Moons eXploration mission to Phobos, aiming to collect at least 10 grams of samples and return them to Earth by 2031, marking the first interplanetary flight of the H3 rocket

Reuters

Published: 20 October 2026, 09:56 (UAE) 1 min read Share