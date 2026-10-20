Japan launches mission to bring samples from Mars moon
Japan launches JAXA’s Martian Moons eXploration mission to Phobos, aiming to collect at least 10 grams of samples and return them to Earth by 2031, marking the first interplanetary flight of the H3 rocketReuters
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The H3 rocket carrying the Martian Moons Exploration (MMX) rover bound for Mars' moon Phobos lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Minamitane, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, October 20, 2026 in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Reuters)
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