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Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues supporting Gaza's healthcare sector

UAE field hospital in Rafah has treated more than 54,000 patients and injured people, while floating hospital in Al Arish has provided treatment to over 35,000 Palestinians

WAM

Published: 18 October 2026, 12:42 (UAE) 2 min read Share