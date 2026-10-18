Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues supporting Gaza's healthcare sector
UAE field hospital in Rafah has treated more than 54,000 patients and injured people, while floating hospital in Al Arish has provided treatment to over 35,000 PalestiniansWAM
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The UAE has also dispatched medical aid convoys through the Rafah crossing, delivering 1,903 tonnes of medicines, medical equipment and supplies to hospitals across the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO). WAM
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