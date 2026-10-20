US will 'burn' like France if Democrats win: Trump
Donald Trump campaigns in Kansas for Sen. Roger Marshall, warning the US could face France-style unrest if Democrats win as polls show low approval and voters cite rising gas prices, tariffs and healthcare concernsReuters
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US President Donald Trump reacts during a rally in support of Republican US Senate reelection candidate Roger Marshall (R-KS) in Park City, Kansas, US, October 19, 2026. (Reuters)
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