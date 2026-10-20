UK to fly Typhoons in defensive missions over Saudi Arabia against Houthis
To deploy RAF Typhoon jets on defensive air missions over Saudi Arabia to help protect cities and critical infrastructure from Houthi drone and missile attacks, expanding UK military support with transport aircraft and advisersReuters
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File photo of a Eurofighter Typhoon. The ministry said the Typhoons would operate only in a defensive role and would not conduct offensive strikes. (Courtesy of DefenceHQ/X)
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