Home World UK to fly Typhoons in defensive missions over Saudi Arabia against Houthis

UK to fly Typhoons in defensive missions over Saudi Arabia against Houthis

To deploy RAF Typhoon jets on defensive air missions over Saudi Arabia to help protect cities and critical infrastructure from Houthi drone and missile attacks, expanding UK military support with transport aircraft and advisers

Reuters

Published: 20 October 2026, 15:56 (UAE) Updated: 20 October 2026, 16:11 (UAE) 1 min read Share