Cybersecurity experts warn AI-powered scams are increasingly targeting elderly people’s savings
Fraudsters exploit trust, impersonate relatives and official bodies, and use increasingly sophisticated techniques to deceive elderly victims into transferring money or revealing banking information
Experts explained that criminal groups exploit some elderly people’s unfamiliarity with rapidly evolving banking applications and digital technology. Fraudsters are also using artificial intelligence to imitate the voices of children and relatives and persuade victims to transfer money without verifying the request. Picture used for illustrative purpose.