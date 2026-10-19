Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs two MoUs to accelerate Agentic AI adoption across Dubai’s private sector
Agreements with Nebius Academy and Lovable will support training and capability development as Dubai works to equip 14,000 companies with skills to adopt Agentic AI technologiesEmirates247
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The agreements were signed with Nebius Academy, the education and training arm of AI cloud company Nebius, which has a market capitalisation exceeding US$63 billion, and Lovable, a leading software creation platform, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
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