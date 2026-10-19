Home Technology Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs two MoUs to accelerate Agentic AI adoption across Dubai’s private sector

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs two MoUs to accelerate Agentic AI adoption across Dubai’s private sector

Agreements with Nebius Academy and Lovable will support training and capability development as Dubai works to equip 14,000 companies with skills to adopt Agentic AI technologies

Emirates247

Published: 19 October 2026, 18:03 (UAE) 3 min read Share