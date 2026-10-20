Dubai RTA hosts AI challenge to develop smart mobility solutions
Students collaborated with industry experts to design AI-powered concepts aimed at improving traffic management and reducing congestionEmirates247
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Engaging students in challenges of this nature creates added value by leveraging their advanced skills in programming, data analysis and experimental design, while generating fresh and innovative ideas within a university environment that encourages research and development.
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