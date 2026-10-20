Home Technology This New York apartment building can run on a battery for days

This New York apartment building can run on a battery for days

New York project installs a 3.75 MWh lithium-ion battery in a Buffalo apartment building to store excess clean energy, cut costs, boost resilience and prove large indoor residential batteries can meet strict fire safety standards

Associated Press

Published: 20 October 2026, 15:03 (UAE) 4 min read Share