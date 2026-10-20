This New York apartment building can run on a battery for days
New York project installs a 3.75 MWh lithium-ion battery in a Buffalo apartment building to store excess clean energy, cut costs, boost resilience and prove large indoor residential batteries can meet strict fire safety standardsAssociated Press
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A sign is displayed for Peace Bridge Place apartments that have Viridi's lithium-ion battery energy storage system in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP)
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