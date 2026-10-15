Dubai property market Thursday: Dh2.8 billion across 744 deals - Sobha Hartland land mortgage tops at Dh172 million
The DLD recorded 512 sales worth Dh1.7 billion, including 400 residential unit transactions, alongside Dh855 million in mortgages and a Dh22 million villa mortgage on The World Islands
By Mishal Al-Abbas1 min read
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The department recorded 512 sales transactions worth AED1.7 billion, comprising 63 building sales, 49 land sales, and 400 residential unit sales. File photograph
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