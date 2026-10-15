Home Business Dubai property market Thursday: Dh2.8 billion across 744 deals - Sobha Hartland land mortgage tops at Dh172 million

Dubai property market Thursday: Dh2.8 billion across 744 deals - Sobha Hartland land mortgage tops at Dh172 million

The DLD recorded 512 sales worth Dh1.7 billion, including 400 residential unit transactions, alongside Dh855 million in mortgages and a Dh22 million villa mortgage on The World Islands

By Mishal Al-Abbas Published: 15 October 2026, 21:41 (UAE) 1 min read Share