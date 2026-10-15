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    Dubai property market Thursday: Dh2.8 billion across 744 deals - Sobha Hartland land mortgage tops at Dh172 million

    The DLD recorded 512 sales worth Dh1.7 billion, including 400 residential unit transactions, alongside Dh855 million in mortgages and a Dh22 million villa mortgage on The World Islands

    By Mishal Al-Abbas1 min read
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    The department recorded 512 sales transactions worth AED1.7 billion, comprising 63 building sales, 49 land sales, and 400 residential unit sales. File photograph

    The department recorded 512 sales transactions worth AED1.7 billion, comprising 63 building sales, 49 land sales, and 400 residential unit sales. File photograph

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