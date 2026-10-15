Sharjah records AED46.8 billion in property deals, SIF 2026 hears
Industry leaders at the Sharjah Investment Forum highlighted growing demand for off-plan properties, integrated residential communities and long-term rental incomeWAM
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The discussion highlighted the opportunities presented by Sharjah’s geographical diversity, from established residential districts and emerging communities to coastal destinations that appeal to buyers and holiday-home investors. Picture credit: WAM
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