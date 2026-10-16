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    Watch: Tesla's new Roadster turns in air with SpaceX thrusters, won't land until 2028

    Tesla unveils redesigned Roadster with SpaceX thrusters that can flip and jump, targeting 2028 production as Musk showcases extreme EV performance and new reservation deposits

    ReutersReuters
    4 min read
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    Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. (Reuters)

    Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. (Reuters)

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    Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. (Reuters)
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    Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. (Reuters)

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