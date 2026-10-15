UAE economy expected to grow around 10% in 2027, Central Bank Governor says

Khaled Mohammed Balama says non-oil expansion, infrastructure investment and higher oil production are supporting the UAE’s growth outlook

Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and the UAE Governor to the International Monetary Fund, delivered the UAE’s keynote address at a high-level meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers from the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region with the International Monetary Fund. WAM