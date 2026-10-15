UAE economy expected to grow around 10% in 2027, Central Bank Governor says
Khaled Mohammed Balama says non-oil expansion, infrastructure investment and higher oil production are supporting the UAE’s growth outlookWAM
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Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and the UAE Governor to the International Monetary Fund, delivered the UAE’s keynote address at a high-level meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers from the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region with the International Monetary Fund. WAM
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