7 cybersecurity tips from Dubai Police to protect yourself online, and how to report if something goes wrong

Dubai Police uncovers fake driving licence scheme exploiting international exchange agreements

Want to change your car’s colour in Dubai? You need this permit first – here’s how to apply for Dh120

Dubai Police Cyber Guardian challenge: Find 10 hidden threats on eCrime Hub and win from Friday to Sunday

Fired while on leave? These are your rights as per the UAE Labour Law

Dubai truck movement restrictions: Full list of roads, ban timings and exemptions