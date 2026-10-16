7 cybersecurity tips from Dubai Police to protect yourself online, and how to report if something goes wrong
From AI voice impersonation and gaming scams to location tracking and children’s photo privacy, Dubai Police shares its Cybersecurity Awareness Month advice for UAE residents and visitorsSanya Nayeem
The awareness initiative is part of the Ministry of Interior’s ‘Safe UAE Through Your Digital Awareness’ campaign, launched on September 30, in cooperation with Dubai Police and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC). Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash