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    Dubai Police Cyber Guardian challenge: Find 10 hidden threats on eCrime Hub and win from Friday to Sunday

    As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the eCrime Hub website becomes a two-day game zone from Friday evening - spot the threats, become a Cyber Guardian and win prizes

    Sanya Nayeem
    1 min read
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    The Dubai Police has organised a fun challenge that’s geared at testing your ability to detect hidden cyber threats – and you have the chance to win exciting prizes. Picture credit: Dubai Police

    The Dubai Police has organised a fun challenge that’s geared at testing your ability to detect hidden cyber threats – and you have the chance to win exciting prizes. Picture credit: Dubai Police

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