Dubai Police uncovers fake driving licence scheme exploiting international exchange agreements
Eight suspects arrested for charging Dh10,000 to obtain foreign driving licences without training or tests, allowing customers to exchange them for UAE licencesEmirates247
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The suspects allegedly charged customers Dh10,000 each to arrange licences from a neighbouring country without requiring them to travel, undergo driving lessons or pass mandatory tests.
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