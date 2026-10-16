Home UAE Guide Want to change your car’s colour in Dubai? You need this permit first – here’s how to apply for Dh120

Want to change your car’s colour in Dubai? You need this permit first – here’s how to apply for Dh120

The vehicle colour change permit is required before any certified paint shop in Dubai can begin work. Apply via the Dubai Police or DubaiNow app in one working day, then update your Mulkiya to keep your insurance valid

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 16 October 2026, 12:10 (UAE) 2 min read Share