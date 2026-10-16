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    Want to change your car’s colour in Dubai? You need this permit first – here’s how to apply for Dh120

    The vehicle colour change permit is required before any certified paint shop in Dubai can begin work. Apply via the Dubai Police or DubaiNow app in one working day, then update your Mulkiya to keep your insurance valid

    Sanya Nayeem
    2 min read
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    The vehicle colour change permit is the first step to updating your car’s colour. Picture credit: Digital Dubai

    The vehicle colour change permit is the first step to updating your car’s colour. Picture credit: Digital Dubai

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