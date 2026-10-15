1 Billion Followers Summit launches ‘100 Dreams' initiative

Initiative will provide 100 aspiring media entrepreneurs with funding, training, business support and access to a professional network.

Hanan AlSammak moderates a press conference announcing the ‘100 Dreams' initiative at Creators HQ on October 15, alongside Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, and the 1 Billion Followers Summit; Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Regulation at the National Media Authority; and content creator and Dream Group founder Simon Squibb. Picture: Abdulla Almatrooshi.