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    1 Billion Followers Summit launches ‘100 Dreams' initiative

    Initiative will provide 100 aspiring media entrepreneurs with funding, training, business support and access to a professional network.

    By Mudawi Bin Hanifa3 min read
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    Hanan AlSammak moderates a press conference announcing the ‘100 Dreams' initiative at Creators HQ on October 15, alongside Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, and the 1 Billion Followers Summit; Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Regulation at the National Media Authority; and content creator and Dream Group founder Simon Squibb. Picture: Abdulla Almatrooshi.

    Hanan AlSammak moderates a press conference announcing the ‘100 Dreams' initiative at Creators HQ on October 15, alongside Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, and the 1 Billion Followers Summit; Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Regulation at the National Media Authority; and content creator and Dream Group founder Simon Squibb. Picture: Abdulla Almatrooshi.

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