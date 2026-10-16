Home UAE British entrepreneur Simon Squibb won $1 million at a Dubai summit - now he's helping other people's dreams come true

British entrepreneur Simon Squibb won $1 million at a Dubai summit - now he's helping other people's dreams come true

The 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025 winner and content creator with 27 million followers says money is “energy” to be reinvested in others, and chose Dubai as his base because the city sees the same future he does

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 16 October 2026, 04:16 (UAE) 5 min read Share