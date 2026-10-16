British entrepreneur Simon Squibb won $1 million at a Dubai summit - now he's helping other people's dreams come true
The 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025 winner and content creator with 27 million followers says money is “energy” to be reinvested in others, and chose Dubai as his base because the city sees the same future he does
By Emad El-Din Khalil5 min read
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Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, presented the prestigious ‘One Billion Award’ to content creator Simon Squibb from the UK in 2005. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office
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