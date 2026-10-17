Dubai court orders doctor, hospital to pay AED350,000 over medical error involving infant
Dubai court orders compensation after finding a pediatrician failed to take necessary diagnostic and monitoring measures for a premature baby suffering from respiratory distress.
By Mohammed Fouda2 min read
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The court found that the doctor committed a medical error by failing to take the necessary measures for diagnostic examination and clinical monitoring of a premature child suffering from respiratory distress. (Representational image used for illustrative purposes only)
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