Home UAE Dubai Design Week is back for its 12th edition: Here are the highlights you don’t want to miss

Dubai Design Week is back for its 12th edition: Here are the highlights you don’t want to miss

The Memphis Group’s return, a seven-metre Arabic letter drawn in light, a pavilion inspired by mashrabiya screens and native UAE trees, and a curated outdoor market in d3. Here’s what’s happening November 3-8

By Diana Ayoub Published: 17 October 2026, 03:55 (UAE) Updated: 17 October 2026, 04:09 (UAE) 5 min read Share