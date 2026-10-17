Dubai Design Week is back for its 12th edition: Here are the highlights you don’t want to miss
The Memphis Group’s return, a seven-metre Arabic letter drawn in light, a pavilion inspired by mashrabiya screens and native UAE trees, and a curated outdoor market in d3. Here’s what’s happening November 3-8
By Diana Ayoub5 min read
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The projects participating throughout the programme will explore the experiences, encounters, and relationships that are formed around design. Picture credit: Supplied
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