Dubai rents are falling for new tenants but rising for those renewing: What 2026 data shows
New villa contracts averaged Dh200,000 in Q3, down from Dh225,000, while renewed villa rents rose 10.3% to Dh194,040. Real estate agents say the divergence reflects a more competitive market, not a general decline
Real estate agents confirmed that the decline in new contract rents in some areas of Dubai represents a positive price correction after the waves of increases witnessed in the market during the past period. Picture for illustrative purposes.