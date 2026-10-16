Home UAE Dubai rents are falling for new tenants but rising for those renewing: What 2026 data shows

Dubai rents are falling for new tenants but rising for those renewing: What 2026 data shows

New villa contracts averaged Dh200,000 in Q3, down from Dh225,000, while renewed villa rents rose 10.3% to Dh194,040. Real estate agents say the divergence reflects a more competitive market, not a general decline

By Ahmed Al-Damardash Published: 16 October 2026, 03:10 (UAE) 4 min read Share