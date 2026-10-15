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    Emaar’s Alabbar: Non-payments spiked during the regional conflict, but hotel occupancy is now remarkably strong

    Speaking at the Sharjah Investment Forum, Alabbar said he made a lot of money over the years but was not immune to losses - and urged leaders to keep pace with AI and better appreciate their employees

    By Ahmed Al-Sherbini1 min read
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    Alabbar stressed the importance of appreciating the efforts of employees and partners, noting that people in the Middle East region are not adequately appreciated. Picture credit: Reuters

    Alabbar stressed the importance of appreciating the efforts of employees and partners, noting that people in the Middle East region are not adequately appreciated. Picture credit: Reuters

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