Home UAE Emaar’s Alabbar: Non-payments spiked during the regional conflict, but hotel occupancy is now remarkably strong

Emaar’s Alabbar: Non-payments spiked during the regional conflict, but hotel occupancy is now remarkably strong

Speaking at the Sharjah Investment Forum, Alabbar said he made a lot of money over the years but was not immune to losses - and urged leaders to keep pace with AI and better appreciate their employees

By Ahmed Al-Sherbini Published: 15 October 2026, 22:43 (UAE) 1 min read Share