Etihad Rail pedestrian bridge opens: Al Yalayis station now connects to Dubai Metro in 5 minutes
The 375-metre bridge links Al Yalayis Etihad Rail Station directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line. Passengers can now book both journeys in one transaction using a single QR code via the Etihad Rail appEmirates247
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The opening of the bridge comes as part of Etihad Rail’s efforts to enhance integration between the national rail network and public transport. Picture credit: Supplied
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