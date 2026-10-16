Home UAE Etihad Rail pedestrian bridge opens: Al Yalayis station now connects to Dubai Metro in 5 minutes

Etihad Rail pedestrian bridge opens: Al Yalayis station now connects to Dubai Metro in 5 minutes

The 375-metre bridge links Al Yalayis Etihad Rail Station directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line. Passengers can now book both journeys in one transaction using a single QR code via the Etihad Rail app

Emirates247

Published: 16 October 2026, 21:09 (UAE) 3 min read Share