Hamdan bin Mohammed meets 20 emerging global leaders under 30 featured on World Economic Forum’s ‘Future 20’ list
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan highlights the importance of empowering young leaders with the skills, opportunities and tools to shape the futureEmirates247
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His Highness affirmed that Dubai will continue to serve as a global platform for partnerships that empower young future leaders, showcase their potential and achievements, and equip them with the tools to lead the next phase of development and develop innovative solutions for a better future for all.
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